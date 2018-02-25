Contenders intensify lobbying 2 BJP ex-organisational gen secretaries, Cong chief in race 

BHOPAL : With announcement of dates for Rajya Sabha elections on five seats from MP, the contenders have intensified lobbying. It is almost certain that four seats will go in BJP’s kitty while one seat will go to Congress party.

Satyavrat Chaturvedi of Congress is completing his term. Besides Chaturvedi, state Congress president Arun Yadav is said to be the biggest contender. The Congress is mulling over fielding its candidate for RS elections, considering assembly elections to be held this year.

As for BJP, its sitting MPs are trying hard to get another term. Though union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Thawarchand Gehlot are completing their terms, it is certain that they will get another term. Also, the tenure of Meghraj Jain and L Ganeshan is about to end. The contenders in BJP are eying on seats that will become vacant after exit of Jain and Ganeshan.

Former organisational general secretaries Krishnamurari Moghe and Makhan Singh are also said to be the contenders from the BJP. State general secretary Ajay Pratap Singh and Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi too have thrown their hats in the ring.

Sources said the BJP will finalise two candidates from the state and two from outside MP. Their names will be decided by party high command in New Delhi.