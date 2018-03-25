Consumers should know their rights: Collector

KATNI : Collector KBM Choudhary said on Saturday that consumers should know their rights and be careful about everything they buy.

Choudhary made the above statement at a workshop, held under auspices of the Food and Civil Supplies Department at auditorium of the collectorate, to raise awareness among consumers about their rights. He also appealed to the consumers to inform the administration about anything which is substandard.

National president of the All-India Consumers’ forum Harishanker Shukla said food adulterers are ruling the roost and it is necessary to get rid of them, so consumers should be aware of their rights. He informed the audience about the rights of consumers and how to get compensation from a company that sells substandard stuff.

The speakers told the audience that consumers must know the quality of an item they buy so that they may not be cheated by sellers, but they must send their complaints to a proper forum.

Consumers should be aware of fake advertisements and take receipts from sellers, the speakers said, adding that they should inform the district consumers’ forum about any substandard item selling in the market.