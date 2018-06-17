Construction material dumped on road poses threat to commuters

BHOPAL : Construction material dumped on and besides the roads at many places in the city poses a threat to the commuters in Bhopal. Sanjiv Tiwari, a commuter said, “The construction material dumped for the renovation at Mata Mandir should be dumped safely. It should not be pose problems for commuters. Right now the way it has been dumped on the road, leaves little space for commuters to negotiate traffic.”

Though, construction material dumped on roads such as: sand, gravel, bricks, iron rods, shrinks the space for the traffic. But sadly, the administration has turned a blind eye towards this problem.

Aditi a lady commuter said, “Construction material has dumped covering half of the Link road no-1 which is one of busiest roads in Bhopal. “

“The authorities concerned should take strict action against those violating the norms as it is a matter commuter’s safety,” she added.

Another commuter Swaran Kushwah said, “Apart from dumping construction material, owners also block the way of commuters while unloading a consignment at the construction site. It is not justified.”

BMC Deputy commissioner Milind Dhoke said, “I will immediately look into matter. The dumped material which is covering the road will be removed. Checking would be conducted in the city and action will be taken against anyone who is found violating the norms.”