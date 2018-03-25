Congress to hold march for highlighting civic problems 

GWALIOR : The Congress Party will take out a 140-km long march on Monday to highlight the problems of drinking water, electricity, roads, health, ration cards and unemployment.

A Congress leader Mitendra Darshan Singh Yadav who will lead the march told Free Press that he decided to take out the rally to understand problems people are facing.

He said his father, late Darshan Singh Yadav, always fought for the development of the area and he vowed to the serve the people with the blessings of his late father under the guidance of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said he had been studying the problems of the area for several months and realised that the 19 wards in Gwalior east Vidhan Sabha constituency are facing many problems.

Although the population in the area has increased during last 15 years, the BJP government has not done anything to provide basic facilities to the people.

He said his father had fought for bringing water from the Chambal to the area to solve the drinking water problem and the then Mayor also approved the proposal for it but the BJP-led government did not do anything to implement the proposal.

He further said 75% of industries have been closed in Malnpur and Batmaur areas during the past 15 years, resulting in rise in number of unemployment.

After completion of the march, he would send report to senior leaders of the party, he said, adding that the Gwalior Trade Fair, which was popular in UP, Rajasthan and Mumbai, lost its colour after the BJP came to power in the state.