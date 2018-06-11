Congress should take ECI to court over fake voters issue, says politics.in CEO Vikas Jain

Bhopal: The Politics.in CEO Vikas Jain alleged at a press conference that it looked like that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was in too much of hurry to give a clean chit to the administration on the voters list issue in MP. He highlighted that the matter is not over yet as on the other hand the chief electoral officer Salina Singh accepts that many irregularities are present in the electoral rolls.

“The response of the ECI against the Congress complaint was prepared well in advance, the Congress party should file a case against the ECI in the court,” added Jain. He claimed that around 25 to 30 lakh fake voters are present in MP, but the ECI is not ready to accept the truth.

Raising a question mark over EC’s reply dated June 8th on the complaint made by the Congress on June 3 he said, “The assembly constituencies selected for verification of voters were located nearby Bhopal and no constituencies from other geographical areas were excluded for the convenience of the teams which came for conducting verification on the ground.”

He further alleged “The image repetition (photo repetition) means that the photo has been utilized to increase the number of electors. We should not forget that instances where the same photo surfaced for 36 times or 27 times.”

He alleged that “During an interaction with additional CEO Sandip Yadav- I asked him why you couldn’t detect the duplicate photos? to which he candidly replied, yar galti ho gai”. The ThePolitics.in is the first set political start up concerned with political affairs. Jain stated that the irregularities in the voters’ list had started after the state assembly election of 2008. He provided the following date to substantiate his claim: