Congress demands Dhurve’s suspension

BHOPAL : State Congress president Arun Yadav, on Saturday, demanded to suspend food and civil supplies minister OP Dhurve from his ministerial post. The minister remained camped in Bandhavgarh constituency after the set time decided by the Election Commission of India.

Arun Yadav alleged that the Congress was putting allegation on the state government that it was trying to manipulate the bypolls of Ater and Bandhavgarh.

“The claim of Congress confirms that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants to win the elections at any cost. The irregularity in EVM and VVPAT are part of the CM’s planning,” he said.

The police arrested the minister from hotel Krishna Palace on Friday at around 10 pm. He was told to leave the constituency boundaries with immediate effect.

Umaria police register case against Dhurve

Umaria police have registered the case against food and civil supplies minister OP Dhurve. The minister was arrested by the police for violating the election model code of conduct, on Friday night.

SP Umaria, Satyendra Shukla informed that the minister was arrested from hotel Krishna Palace situated in Bandhavgarh. In Bandhavgarh polling is scheduled on April 9 and according to election model code of conduct any person belonging to other district had to leave the constituency before 48 hours.

The election commission came to know that the minister was still camping in the constituency. On this the police went and asked him to leave the constituency with immediate effect.

The police have registered the case under Representation of People Act 1951 under Section 126 against the minister.