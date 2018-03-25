Cong corporators stage protest over water crisis

BHOPAL : The Congress corporators on Saturday staged protest at Bhopal Municipal Corporation headquarter located at Mata Mandir square.

The five corproators – Yogendra Chouhan, Santosh Kasana, Amit Sharma, Pardeep Saxena and Manjeet Maran – headed the protest. They smashed earthen pots on the floor as mark of protest.

The corporators were miffed over the fact that Kolar pipeline was shut for two days, which led to water crisis in new Bhopal areas during ongoing Navratri festival. The residents have complained of water supply shortage from Kolar project, which miffed Congress corporators.