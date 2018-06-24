Commuters show little concern for ITMS

Traffic rule violations continue unabated

BHOPAL : The hi-tech monitoring of traffic by smart cameras seems to have little effect over the commuters in the city. Free Press observed (see photos)that the commuters have little regards for the traffic rules when it comes to signal jumping, encroaching zebra crossing or driving on the wrong side of the road.

Although, the new system has been generating 500 challans for traffic rule violations every day. But so far it has failed to issue the challans to the violators till date. The non issuance of challans is perhaps the reason that the commuters are still not concerned with ITMS.

The technical glitches persists rending loopholes in the system for instance there are squares where cameras have been installed but the traffic signals are out of order- how are commuters to observe rules in such locations?

However, Traffic police feel that the commuters are becoming aware of the new system and that very soon they learn to observe rules and it is too early to pass any views right now.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) traffic Mahendra Jain said that the residents are yet to get accustomed to the new system.

He added, “Soon they will realise that the machines will notice even the slightest mistake and generate challan to the erring commuters.” “Traffic rules violations have been reduced by over 30 per cent since the launch of ITMS,” he added.

About ITMS

The traffic at 22 squares of the city is being monitored through the cameras installed under the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) by the Bhopal smart city development corporation limited