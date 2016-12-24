Collector’s day out in Hamidia: Gets flooded with complaints in Bhopal

Patients have to buy medicines from market; get tests done in pvt labs

BHOPAL: Doctors rushed from ward to ward in utter confusion as the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an unscheduled stopover at the hospital on his way to the state hangar on Friday morning.

Eighteen patients lying in the shed of Share and Care organisation were admitted to the hospital immediately after the CM’s visit.

Before leaving, the CM asked the Collector to study the facilities available in the Hospital.

The Collector stayed in the hospital throughout the day and talked to the patients. He also inspected the wards and ordered immediate cleaning of the hospital. Several patients complained to the Collector that they are asked to buy medicines from outside and also get tests done in private labs saying that the facility was not available in the hospital. They also said that the Hospital blood bank does not give blood until they arrange a donor to donate an equivalent quantity.

Satpal Singh said that when he brought his father to hospital, he was referred from the Emergency to the ICU. When he went to the ICU, he was told that the hospital does not have a ventilator. Ultimately, he had to take his father to LBS hospital at around 2 am.

Superintendent Dr D.K. Pal, when asked about the lack of medicines and important equipment said, “Sometimes, in an emergency, we have to ask the patients to get medicines from outside”. Dr Pal informed the collector that as no ventilator was free, the patient was not admitted.

The Collector has sought lists of doctors and their duties, medicines in stock, tests conducted at the hospital and those referred to private labs. “I have talked to the patients and all the doctors of the hospital. I have given strict instructions to superintendent and doctors to maintain proper facilities in the hospital. I have myself checked everything and have instructed the hospital to make the requisite changes as soon as possible”, said Collector Nishant Warwade.

According to reports, several medicines are not available in the hospital. The patients are made to purchase even bandage and cotton from outside. The hospital also does not have MRI and CT scan facilities.

The lift of the hospital is non-functional for a year. Junior doctors of the Hospital have been complaining about the lack of medicines and facilities but there was no respite to the patients even after repeated complaints.

HRC seeks explanation from govt, hospital

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought report from the hospital on its refusal to provide treatment to patients without attendants. The commission has asked principal secretary, medical education, Dean GMC and superintendent Hamidia hospital to submit report on the same.

The commission has asked report on why treatment was denied to 65-year-old Gulab Bai and 70-year-old Govindlal. The latter was admitted to the hospital on December 20. He was asked by the doctors to arrange for Rs 10,000, failing which he was not admitted. Similarly Gulab Bai was also refused admission as she was accompanied by no one, after which she died due to no treatment.