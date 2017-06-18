Collector orders cases against managers of credit marketing bodies

MORENA : Collector Vinod Sharma has ordered registration of criminal cases against the managers of seven credit co-operative marketing society for non-payment of amount to the farmers and for negligence in discharge of official duties. The collector has asked the CEO of the district co-operative central bank to seek explanations from them within 24 hours and if no explanation is forthcoming, take one-sided action. Ramniwas Shukla of Kailaras committee has not paid Rs 33.48 lakh, Jaura committee has not made Rs 16.14 lakh, Dhamkan committee Rs 6.45 lakh, Rampurkalan Rs 32.33 lakh, Morena Rs 16.49 lakh, Dhanela Rs 1.25 lakh and Chaira Rs 64 lakh.