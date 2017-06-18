CM to lead Yoga Day prog

BHOPAL : Main programme of third International Yoga Day will be held in the presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Lal Parade Ground Bhopal on June 21. School education secretary Dipti Gaud Mukherji reviewed preparations for the event on Saturday.

Mukherji told to make arrangements of temporary toilets and parking. She said that the children should come in uniforms. Mukherji also gave instructions to make adequate security arrangements in the ground.

The programme will begin at 6.30 in the morning. The programme will be aired in the entire state. Commissioner public instructions Neeraj Dubey, collector Nishant Warwade and other officers were present during the meeting.