CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to teach students in school on January 28

BHOPAL : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing a joint meeting of ministers and senior officers at Mantralaya here on Tuesday, said he, ministers, MLAs, corporators, other public representatives, officers and police officers will teach students on January 28. This unique initiative of teaching will be done in 1.21 lakh schools across the state at a time. Similarly, a calendar will also be prepared about such teaching.

Chief minister said at least one university of the state will be made as country’s leading university and one university will be made as expert university.

Speaking on health facilities, Chouhan said all district hospitals will be made better in treatment and cleanliness than private hospitals. All medical colleges will have facility for treatment of cancer and bypass surgery. He said free medicines, treatment and food to common man are the priorities of the state government. There would be one principal secretary of department of public health and medical education. Both the departments will now be under the charge of commissioner. Currently, principal secretary Gauri Singh will look after this work.