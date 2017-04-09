‘CM praising Bhind collector not fair’

Cong prez Arun Yadav claims shifted officers guiding bypolls Govt oblivious of people’s woes

BHOPAL : “The transferred officers from Bhind are guiding the elections from their bungalows. The leader of opposition has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India about the behaviour of minister OP Dhurve,” informed state Congress president Arun Yadav in a press conference on Saturday.

He also alleged the CM praising the collector of Bhind, who had been transferred by ECI for his misconduct, was not fair practice in a democratic state.

“In the state every citizen is facing various problems, but the CM and his government are involved in non-productive works. Farmers coming to sell their wheat are forced to stay 4 to 5 days out of mandi premises. They are not having food, water and shelter, but the government has no concern,” he alleged adding half of the state was under acute water crisis and power crisis had added to the difficulties of the people.

He alleged the government wanted to win the bypolls of Ater and Bandhavgarh at any cost. The transferred officers were still camping in the district and guiding the elections from their bungalows.

He demanded the state government should waive off farmers’ loans of last five years. In the election of 2008 home minister Rajnath Singh had told in a public meeting that if the BJP formed the government, farmers’ loans would be waived off.

He also claimed in the election manifesto of 2013 of Congress party they had promised to provide free power up to 5 horse power to farmers and they would waive off farmers’ loans. The party would also put a ban on liquor sale in the state, said Yadav.