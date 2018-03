SEHORE : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh offered prayers at Vijayasan dham at Salkanpur for the prosperity of the people of the state.

He said the temple would be developed because of rising number of devotees. Chairman of Development Corporation Guruprasad Sharma, chairman of Warehousing Corporation Rajendra Singh Rajput, vice-chairman of Small-scale Forest Produces Federation Ramnarain Sahu and others were present.