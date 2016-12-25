Dewas : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a meeting of the Ghumakkar community on Friday, telling them to have a stable life by not wandering anymore. He also told them about the various schemes launched by the government for the Vimukt, Ghumakkar and Ardha Ghumakkar communities’ uplift. He also told them that educating their children would be free. If a student of the respective community secured 75 per cent marks in his 12 boards, then he’d receive a laptop, while smart phone and other gadgets would be given to college-goers, he added.
CM asks nomadic tribes to settle, educate their kids
