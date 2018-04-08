Class conflict in three districts, situation tense

Videos of police atrocities going viral

BHOPAL : The districts of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena are witnessing class conflict after the violence that took place amidst Bharat Bandh on April 2 in the state. The three districts are facing tension between people belonging to general category and scheduled castes. These sections of the society are also conducting regular meetings.

The videos of police atrocities are going viral after the violence on April 2. Police personnel are seen in these videos abusing people using caste-based remarks and damaging vehicles.

It is for the first time in the state when tension has developed between general category and scheduled caste people at such a huge level. The public representatives, during the tours of chief secretary BP Singh and DGP Rishi Shukla, clearly said that failure of administration and police is the main reason behind violence in the three districts.

MLA from Lahar, Bhind, Govind Singh claimed that police have terrified people and people are leaving their village amidst fear. He said people from villages like Pachorkheda, Bagiapur and Vishwari Machand have left. He claimed that police are arresting at will. Earlier police did not pay attention and now it has created anarchy. Singh said he had brought this into the knowledge of CS and DGP too but no impact could be seen so far.

Gwalior IG Anshuman Yadav, on the issue of videos of police atrocities, said all these videos are being scrutinized. He said it is not known whether the videos, which are going viral, show Gwalior police or it shows police of any other place.

Bharat Bandh aftermath: SPAAKS members take out candle march

BHOPAL : Samanya Pichda Evam Alpsankhyak Varg Adhikari Kramchari Sanstha (SPAAKS) have raised the issue of violence on April 2 by some of the social organisations, which lead to create disturbance in the country as well as in the state.

The members of the organisation took out the candle march and paid homage to the deceased of the riots.

The convenor of the organisation, retired commissioner Heeralal Trivedi informed that the Supreme Court had made certain instructions on the arrest related to SC/ST Atrocity Act.

But some of the organisations including political parties took the matter wrongly and delivered statements in which the law and order situation of the country came on stake.

Some of the organisations called Bharat Bandh on April 2 and in the bandh around the nation more than two dozen people lost their lives including the damage of public and government property.

It is demanded that the police and administrative officials of Gwalior, Bhind and in Morena should be removed with immediate effect as they were not able to control the situation.

The case should be registered against the MLA Gopal Parmar who was seen compelling the shopkeepers to close their shops. Baman Mesram a president of one organisation should be arrested because he had delivered the provoking statements, which had hurt the sentiments of people.