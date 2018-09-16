Chouhan launches cleanliness fortnight

BHOPAL : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the country-wide swachhata hi sewa campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on Saturday.

As part of the campaign, Chouhan cleaned up Ramanand Colony in the city. The campaign will end on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Renowned personalities of the society will take part in the campaign.

Chouhan said that MP would become the champion of cleanliness in the country and that it needed people’s support.

He further said he would begin his day with cleanliness work till the campaign concluded.

He administered the oath to the citizens to join the cleanliness campaign, get involved in cleaning their localities, workplace, hospitals, schools and roads and devote 100 hours in a year to cleanliness.

He said that taking one step towards cleanliness was the beginning of making Bhopal healthier. He said Indore topped the list of cleanliness and Bhopal was second.

This was possible only with public’s support. CM has also called upon people to take Bhopal to the first position in the Cleanliness Survey -2019.

School students and eminent citizens took part in the cleanliness campaign on the occasion of the launch of the campaign. Citizens saw the live video coverage of the launch of PM Modi’s swachhata hi seva campaign. Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma, chairman of Bhopal municipal corporation Surjeet Singh Chouhan were also present on the ocassion.