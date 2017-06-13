Children’s Theatre Academy stages play, ballet

Bhopal: A play, ballet and songs were presented under a programme ‘Bal Natya Samaroh’ in the auditorium of Shaheed Bhawan on Monday. The programme was concluding day of month-long summer camp acting workshop ‘Natak Ki Pathshala’. It was organised by Children’s Theatre Academy.

The programme began with ‘Bal Natya Sangeet’ in which children presented some songs of plays including Railgadi aayegi nani ke ghar le jayegi..,’ ‘Allahabad Ki Rewari, Agra ka petha…,’ ‘ badlon ka baadshah…,’ ‘beete panno ka kavi…,’ ‘rangrez mere…,’ ‘e hai Bhopal Nagariya tu dekh babu…,’ ‘mere agne mein amuaa ki daal per…,’ and other enchanted audience. These songs were play of ‘Idgaah’, ‘Kabuliwala’, ‘Hum Hai Natkhat Bachche’, ‘Murga Ka Vyah’ ‘Khel Ke Maidan Se,’ ‘August Kranti,’ ‘Katha Aurangabad Ki’ and ‘Lalach Buri Bala Hai’ and it was composed by Ramesh Chandra Shah, Prem and Shushrut Gupta. It was followed by ballet ‘Nadi Yatra,’ which depicts the journey of rivers. Choreographed by young theatre actor Neha Thakur, the ballet also talks about the importance of water as well as its present condition. The young theatre actor is student of class 11 and has been learning acting for the past five years from Aghya Kala Samiti and Children’s Theatre Academy.

The programme concluded with play ‘Murkh Vidwan’. Based on the story of Panchtantra, penned by Vishnu Prabhakar, the play is saga a foolish scholar who gives life to a lion by colleting his bones. And at the end, the lion kills him. Scripted by Shushrut Gupta and directed by Prem Gupta, the play was presented by actors of Children’s Theatre Academy.