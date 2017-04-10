‘Children should be brought out from cobweb of mobile, social media’

BHOPAL: An interactive session was organised on the importance of co-curricular activities for students at Funshala on Sunday.

Dr Ankita, psychologist, Mohan Dwiwedi, Doordarshan, Mahua Chatterjee, teacher and singer, Shila Purohit, director Funshala and Swastika Chakraborty, theatre artist, discussed how co-curricular activities help in developing the mind of a child and how it provides an exposure to child’s mind.

Speakers also stressed that children should be brought out from the cobweb of mobile and Facebook and indulge in physical activities too for overall development. Mohan Dwiwedi said that parents should support children and promote what interests the child. Dr Ankita said that along with children, counseling should be compulsory for parents as well because it helps the parents to understand the child better. Swastika Chakraborty said that activities like dramas, theatre help in development of childs personality and brings confidence in children.

Some parents were also present at the event, who agreed that children should be encouraged to participate in activities other than studies and also should be counseled for going out and participate in activities rather than just sticking to internet and mobile phones.