Chaudhary is Rewa Commissioner, Chavi becomes Jbl Collector

BHOPAL : The state government has issued orders regarding new postings of six IAS officers. Collector Jabalpur, Maheshchandra Chaudhary has been posted as commissioner, Rewa. Chavi Bharadwaj, managing director, Tourism Development Corporation has been posted as collector, Jabalpur, Ruchika Chauhan, additional collector, Indore has been posted as collector, Ratlam, Saurabh Kumar Suman, Municipal Corporation, commissioner, Rewa has been posted as collector, Sheopur, Shanmukh Priya Mishra has been posted as additional commissioner, commercial tax, Indore and Lokesh Jangir has been posted as deputy secretary, urban development and housing department.

Shrikanth Pandey has been given additional charge of managing director, Tourism Development Corporation commissioner, Gwalior, BM Sharma has been given additional charge of commissioner, excise department. Excise commissioner, Arun Kochar and collector, Sheopur, Pannalal Solanki retired on Saturday.