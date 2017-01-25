Free Press Journal
Change in mentality must to remove gender discrimination

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 25, 2017 09:01 am
BHOPAL: A lecture session on the occasion of National Girl Child Day was organised at Career College on Tuesday. Social worker Meena Kothari in her address said it is necessary to change the mentality of society and the youths to remove gender discrimination in the society, then only women can achieve its right place in the society. Kothari also discussed issues like gender equality and woman empowerment.

