Central observer seeks public feedback on BMC’s cleanliness efforts

BHOPAL : Central government’s observer on Saturday visited various areas to take stock of cleanliness in the city. He also interacted with locals to assess cleanliness claims of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Observer SS Dube visited around 15 localities of the city and asked residents about the frequency of waste collection by BMC staff and other queries. Sources claimed that Dube received positive feedback from residents.

At Karond mandi, Dube asked traders about cleanliness efforts of the civic body and received positive feedback. He then headed to Bhanpur khanti area. After spending a few minutes, he headed to Bhopal railway station. Later, he headed to smart city office at Govindpura and sought information about innovations done by smart city cell of the BMC.

He then headed towards Mansarowar complex and then to link road number 2 where he expressed pleasure over the wall paintings.

He then reached zone 2 of MP Nagar and inspected toilet. He also inquired about waste management from local businessmen.

He then visited smart parking and reportedly received a positive opinion about it, before leaving for Bittan Market. After taking a round of the market, he reached bio-methanisation plant.

During the day, two separate Central teams surveyed the city. While one team was led by Dube another team, visited 10-number market, Sagar Vilas Colony at Hoshangabad Road, Ashok Vihar Colony, community toilet at MP Nagar zone 2, market of MP Nagar zone 1 and toilet .