Celebrating Christmas: the arrival of the Son of God

City Christians organising all-night carol singing sessions

They sent out message of peace, love: Pastor

BHOPAL: This is one of the popular Christmas carols, composed by Phillips Brooks, an Episcopal priest of Philadelphia.

‘Oh little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie,

Above thy deep and dreamless sleep the silent stars go by,

Yet in thy dark streets shineth, the everlasting light,

The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.

No matter in which language they are written, the underlying message of carols is the same – that Jesus Christ has been born. The carols are an integral part of Christmas celebrations and were first sung in Europe thousands of years ago. Many traditional Christmas carols are deeply religious, mainly focussing on the celebration of the birth of Jesus. Many songs, both religious and secular, now regarded as Christmas songs have become associated with the Christmas season even though the lyrics may not specifically refer to Christmas.

Speaking about carols, C.P. Singh, pastor at Christ Church, Govindpura says, “They are like good news and send out the message of the birth of Jesus Christ as well as of love and peace. They are also about the Star of Bethlehem that revealed the birth of Jesus to the Magi, and led them to Bethlehem. And to celebrate His birthday, we visit the houses of church members, sing carols in groups and distribute gifts.”

“Carols celebrate the birth of Christ and the soul of Christmas. At that time, there were no means of communication. So, it is believed, a messenger of heaven came and gave the message of the birth of Christ in the form of a song. We have been participating in carol singing since childhood. We start preparing 8 or 10 days before Christmas. We go to the homes of selected church members in groups and sing carols and distribute gifts and chocolates,” said Vandana Shah, chief nurse at J.K. Hospital adding that “nowadays, 90 per cent carols are in Hindi. The lyrics of one them go like this: ‘aaya hai aaya hai,prabhu ishu aaya hai, mukti ke saath aaya hai.”

“I started singing carols when I was 17. Especially, on Christmas, I cannot resist joining carol singing groups. We sing carols the whole night with musical instruments at the homes of church members. We begin at 8 pm and the session lasts till 5 am. And the money which we get as donation is used for paying for the vehicle we hire to take us around and for purchasing blankets for the poor and the needy people living on pavements. We get satisfaction in helping the poor. And our friends of other religions too helps us,” said 27-year-old Donny Apoorv Shah, a drummer.

“Since childhood, I’m singing carols. Carols are related with the birth of Jesus Christ. We sing some selected songs in Malayalam and Hindi and dance too with lot of fun in groups. We sing from 7.30 pm to 5 am. We enjoy a lot. For me, carol is the core of Christmas,” says 20-year-old Alan Thomas, a student.