CBI nabs CBN officials for demanding bribe of Rs 25L

BHOPAL : Two superintendents of the Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ujjain and Kota have been sent to jail for demanding bribe of Rs 25 lakh on Saturday.

Central Bureau of Investigation, Bhopal Branch has registered a case against the two top state officials including the superintendents of Central Bureau of Narcotics, Mukesh Khatri and posted at Ujjain and Dharam Singh Meena of Kota, Rajasthan and other unidentified persons for demanding the bribe of Rs 25 to remove the applicant’s name from the case.

Meena allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the applicant. The amount was demanded through another accused, Khatri.

One Sudhir Gupta was arrested by SP CBN Kota, Meena, under the NDPS Act at Kota.

Meena was mounting pressure on one of the friends of Gupta to remove his name in the case. The complainant is also dealing in business of real estate and Ayurvedic products.

The investigation conducted into the issue and after confirmations the case was registered against the officials under section 120-B of IPC r/w Sec 7 and 8 of PC Act 1988.

After completion of investigation, charge sheet under section 120-B of IPC and Sec-8 of the IPC Act, 1988 was filed against the accused persons, in the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases, Indore on Saturday.

The special judge, CBI, Indore took the cognisance into the case. All three accused persons filed for bail application, but the Court rejected their plea and remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.