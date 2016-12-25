Cashless economy not possible as of now: finance minister Jayant Mallaiya

BHOPAL : Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be going round the country tom-tomming the cashless economy but the state government’s finance minister Jayant Mallaiya has categorically said that cashless-ness does not seem to be possible as of now. He said only a less-cash economy is possible.

Mallaiya heads a committee, constituted by the government, for suggesting measures for making the economy cashless.

In a meeting convened by Mallaiya on the issue, officers had also expressed their reservations about the concept. They said that it would impractical to impose tax on making purchases in cash. The state lacks adequate number of Point of sale (POS) machines and the internet connectivity – two prerequisites for a cashless economy.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had convened several meetings in recent past to promote cashless system in state. A committee, headed by ACS Deepak Khandekar, had also submitted its report to chief secretary but finance department, as of now, is not in favour of implementing its recommendations.