Career College, NIIT jointly organise job fair

BHOPAL : In a bid to ensure jobs to the youth, a mega job fair was organized by the joints efforts of Career College and NIIT.

The aim of fair was to ensure a job platform to the students at their doorsteps so that they can proceed further in their lives. Minister of state for cooperative Vishwas Sarang, who inaugurated the fest, said to the students that the youth is a resource to the nation.

He exhorted students to be a nice human being in their lives and contribute in the growth of nation through their work. As many as 35 companies participated in the fest including MP online, Excide life insurance, DB Post, RBL Bank, Teleperformance, Locus Rags, Wiffy Feed, Utkasrh Bank, Market Magnify, Indore Magnum Group, First Source, Surecin, Trade Nivesh Investment Advisor, etc.

We wanted to ensure jobs to maximum number of youth for which the fair was organised said college director Pradeep Jain. As many as 1500 students pursuing their courses such as BE, BSc, BBA, BCA etc participated in the fair.