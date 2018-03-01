By-poll defeat: Heads to roll in BJP; Nandkumar’s exit certain

Assembly polls to be big challenge for BJP

BHOPAL: Despite making strenuous efforts, the BJP has lost the Kolaras and Mungaoli assembly by-polls. The defeat is sure to trigger internal wrangling in the party. Many top BJP leaders have serious reservations about the style of work of state BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s charisma seems to be fading and the voices of dissent within the party are bound to become more audible in the days to come. It is now clear that the upcoming assembly polls would be big challenge for the BJP.

Nandkumar Singh Chouhan is sure to be given marching orders. Speculations about his imminent removal were doing rounds for quite some time. Sources say that the chief minister had got the decision stalled, taking the plea that he should not be removed till the by-elections were over. Now, the BJP may get a new state head in March.

The BJP has lost four assembly by-elections in a row in the state. The party, which is ruling the state for the past 14 years, is passing through its worst patch. After losing Ater and Chitrakoot, it has now lost Mungaoli and Kolaras. And this is bound to raise questions about the government’s capacity to deliver. The poll outcome is being seen as a sign that anti-incumbency is building against the state government.

The discontent among the BJP workers over their voice being ignored by the government is growing. The dissidents will now get a new handle to beat the present leadership with.

Sops for Saharia; ministry expansion didn’t work

It was with an eye on the by-polls that the government had announced a special grant of Rs 1000 per family for Saharia tribals to help them improve their nutritional status. But the electorate still rejected the party. Scores of developmental schemes for the twin constituencies were announced but even that did not work. Before the model code of conduct came into force, the government was raining sops on the two constituencies almost every day. Conventions of tribals and farmers were organised and all attempts were made to woo the voters. The chief minister even went to the extent of expanding the council of ministers to win the polls. Two new ministers were inducted, who belonged to Lodhi and Kushwaha communities, both having considerable presence in the area. But even the caste card failed to amuse the voters.