Business opportunity fair organized

BHOPAL : VASPL Initiatives Incubation Centre organised a business opportunity fair on Saturday. The main objective of the fair was help start-ups in developing a suitable system to create a conducive atmosphere for communication with customers.

Members of industrial association, entrepreneurs, venders, institutions, and businessmen were invited in the programme. Stalls were installed to display their brands and to make the participants familiar with their products.

VASPL Initiatives director Pradeep Karambelkar said, “ experts said that there is unlimited scope of Bhopal starts up. Bhopal youths deserve pats.”

MSME Nodel officer VC Dubey, CII president Rajesh Khare, HDFC Corporate HR Head Alok Sheopurkar, TRI president Dr Sandeep Karve, Start up Foundation India president Anil Chhinkara were also present. Twenty five starts up participated in the event.