Burglars’ gang busted, five minors among seven arrested

BHOPAL : City police on Saturday claimed to have busted a burglars’ gang by arresting seven members, including five minors, from Chuna Bhatti locality here. The minors of the gang used to recce the localities to identify locked houses and inform the adult members who used to commit burglary later, police said.

The police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh, including three laptops and jewellery, from the accused.

According to police, amid the growing incidents of burglary in the area, a police team was formed to nab the thieves. Police received a tip-off that two minor boys are roaming suspiciously with a laptop bag in Shahpura area. Based on the input, police team rounded-up the two boys and questioned them regarding the laptop. The boys failed to give satisfactory answers and failed to produce any paper of the laptop. Police then questioned them thoroughly during which they spilled the beans about the gang and confessed that they had stolen the laptop from a house in Nehru Nagar area. They were trying to sell the laptop at cheap price to a potential customer but before that they were nabbed by the police.

“The two minor boys later told the police about the whereabouts of their accomplices after which they too were arrested. Out of the seven arrested accused, the adults were identified as Dilip Bhuria (19) and Waseem Akhtar (19), both are residents of Sabri Nagar area. During the interrogation they confessed to committing about ten burglaries including five in Chuna Bhatti locality, three in Kamla Nagar locality and two in Kolar locality,” said superintendent of police, Bhopal South, Siddharth Bahuguna while speaking to the media persons.

He further said that after selling the stolen valuables at cheap prices, the accused used to spend the money on partying and eating non-vegetarian food.

“Six of the arrested used to work in a catering agency while one of the minor accused who belongs to a well-off family, used to buy the stolen laptops and other electronic gadgets at cheap rates. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant Sections of IPC and investigations are on,” said Bahuguna.