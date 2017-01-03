Burglars break into bank; flee as alarm starts ringing

BHOPAL: Three persons made an unsuccessful bid to burgle the Misrod Branch of Canara Bank on the night of December 31. They fled the place when the burglar alarm fitted began ringing. The faces of the burglars have been caught on the CCTV cameras installed on the premises.

The incident came to light on Sunday, when the owner of the building that houses the branch saw a hole in the wall.

DIG, Bhopal Range Raman Singh Sikarwar informed that the three burglars, aged around 25, had entered the bank from the backside by drilling a hole in the wall.

When they tried to open the vault, the alarm started ringing and the trio fled the place in panic. No one, however, could hear the alarm and it was only when the owner of the building reached the place at around 2 pm on Monday in connection with some repair work, that the crime was discovered. He called up the branch manager who reported the matter to the police at around 6 pm.

The police have registered a case under section 457 of IPC against unidentified burglars. The police are waiting for the CD of the footage to begin their investigations.