BU hostellers stage sit-in against inadequate water supply

Bhopal: Inmates of Sanjay Gandhi Hostel of Barkatullah University staged a sit-in in front of the university admin block, Satya Bhawan to protest water scarcity in the boarding facility on Friday.

The hostels as well as BU campus have been struggling with inadequate supply of water for quite some time and with the approaching summer, the problem has aggravated. The boarders though had complained about the matter to registrar UN Shukla during his surprise inspection to the hostel fifteen days ago, nothing positive has come out so far.

The students continued their protest for more than two hours and it was ended only after the registrar and VC in charge DC gupta assured them of immediate action on the issue.

Speaking to Free Press, BU student union president Swapnil Patel informed that “We have complained about the problem to the university officials multiple times but as no action has been taken yet to address our woes; we are left with no option but to stage demonstration.” However, the registrar assured us of sorting out the problem within a week, added Patel. Meanwhile, commenting on the issue, Shukla said “We have received the memorandum from the hostellers and will sort out the problem within a week.”