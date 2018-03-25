BSNL receives complaints on Twitter

BHOPAL : The Twitter handle of chief general manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited #talktocgmbsnlmp, will remain active after getting better response from the customers.

CGM Dr Mahesh Shukla was on Twitter on March 23-24. The motive of the presence is to take suggestions and the complaints through Twitter town hall. In two days, 70 tweets were received on the account. In some complaints, the landline users had complained that their telephones are not working. The complaints were redressed and the feedback was taken. Many of them complained about the poor network and their extensions.