BSNL launches two new offers

BHOPAL: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched double offers for its customers. It has launched landline plan for Rs 49 and broadband plan for Rs 249. The installation on both plans is free of charge and it will save Rs 850 per month. The plans are getting good response from public. For registration for these plans, security money can also be deposited in three instalments. A customer needs to deposit only Rs 100 as security money while Rs 200 could be deposited in two months bills.