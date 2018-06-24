BMC to develop animal birth control centers with sterlisation budget

Stray dogs menace People affected by stray dogs frown over curtailment of sterlisation budget.

BHOPAL : The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now spend only Rs 1.60 crore against the previous proposal to spend Rs 2.5 crore on the sterlisation of stray dogs.

RTI activist Ajay Patidar said that in advertisement floated by BMC in a newspaper mentions the cost of Rs 1.60crore for sterlizatino of dogs.

The city dwellers are concerned as this curtailment of the budget for sterilisationat comes at a time when the news of stray dog’s aggression is becoming frequent..

It is believed that the civic body will be able to sterlise over 25thousand dogs in the amount allocated.

While there have been voices from several quarters to ward them off the city limits, the issue of stray dogs has been raised in the BMC council meet also.

Due to legal hurdles BMC cannot shift the dog elsewhere so it keeps conducting ABC (animal birth control) in the city.

The sterlisation checks not just the pollution of the dogs but also rabies as the rabbies dots are also administered simultaneously.

BMC veterinary officer SK Shrivatsav when contacted said that the amount which is curtailed will be used for developing animal birth control centers (ABC) for the stray dogs in the city.

The recent case in which a minor boy was badly injured by a dog near Sadar Manzil and death of an infant in Gautam Nagar area are instances which should act as a wakeup call for the civic officials.