BMC sanitation workers bear brunt of officials’ apathy

Civic soldiers manning roads made to work sans raincoat, gloves, and shoes during rains

BHOPAL : Has BMC forgotten its sanitation workers on whom it had showered praises for their contribution in retaining the second spot for the city in cleanliness survey? Seem so. The interests of the civic soldiers have not been taken care of. They have been deployed to maintain cleanliness of the Swachh city sans procreative kits during monsoon.

Mayor Alok Sharma himself had attributed the success to the sanitation workers who as per him worked round the clock to make it possible for the city to achieve the feat for second time in a row. But on the ground, these workers are bearing the brunt of civic officials’ apathy.

Rains have already arrived but the civic administration is yet to provide necessary kit to its sanitation workers and this definitely would hit the cleanliness work in the city as monsoon gains momentum.

The BMC is supposed to provide its sanitation workers including the other class IV employees, the much required safety kits during rains to carry out their responsibilities. The kit includes raincoat, gloves and shoes to work in open during heavy showers.

However, in absence of these kit, it becomes almost difficult, and more importantly risky to carry out cleaning of overflowing nullahas, chocked sewage lines, clogged storm water drains

Working sans raincoat, shoes and gloves would affect their health and in turn hit city’s cleanliness, when it is required the most, during rains. The kits should have been provided at the start of the season, but they are yet to arrive. Leader of opposition in the BMC Mohammad Sageer said that the civic body has scant regard for the health of its workers. For last many years, the workers are either given low quality kit or sometimes they are even made to work without it. There are around 6000 workers in the city and they could be seen working sands raincoat, shoes till the seasons ends, he rued. BMC additional commissioner MP Singh could not be contacted on phone.