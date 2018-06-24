BMC gets PM to inaugurate unfinished park

The smart parking in the New Market might decongest the area as around 1150 four wheelers and 1000 two wheelers can be parked in this new parking. The parking charges are Rs 5 and Rs 10 for two wheelers and four wheelers respectively. On the occasion Minister Umashankar Gupta said that the issue of congestion in the market owing to vehicles has always concerned us and now smart parking is likely to get rid of it. He further said that Bhopal and Indore have secured second and first slot in the cleanliness survey of the year. Intercity buses to Indore and Jabalpur were also inagurated. These buses will be equipped with all the necessary security features.

BHOPAL : In its zeal to get Yatayat Bal Udyan inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi- Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) got him to inaugurate an incomplete park .

The Yatayat Bal Udyan, located near old Vishansabha was inagurtaed along with Multi-level parking, housing for all project located at Ratnagiri and intercity Bus facility to two cities from Bhopal. Minister Umashankar Gupta and MLA Babulal Gaur remained present at the two spots.

At the time of its e-inaguration by the PM on Saturday, over fifty per cent of work of the Bal Udyan was still incomplete. Even the basic facilities such as Paving block and flower pots were missing.

The work of placing paving blocks, installing swings for children, operation of fountain and the work of flower pots installation is still underway.

Member of mayor in council (MIC) Krishna Mohan Soni said that the park is now open and the facilities which are missing will be proved soon.