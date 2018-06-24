BJP creating confusion on irregularities in voters list: Nath

BHOPAL : “BJP is creating confusion on the Congress’ complaint to the Election Commission of India on fake voters in voter’s list- but the things in reality are completely different,” said Congress state president Kamal Nath during a meeting of party’s Election Planning Committee headed by senior leader Suresh Pachauri on Saturday.

Kamal Nath said that the Congress had complained about irregularities in voters list on January 19. Now the party workers should find out how many names have been removed from the voters list and bring it out in the public to clear the confusion that BJP is creating on the issue. Congress chief also cautioned the members on EVMs and said that during voting several EVMs would be replaced on the complaints of malfunction. Workers should keep eye on the replacement units and should try to know from which state the EVMs have been called. He also emphasised on taking feedback from the senior congress workers about the ground realities and to pursue complaints with the election commission on priority basis.

Congress decides to constitute rural wing Congress’ women wing as well

Congress has decided to extend its women’s wing by constituting a separate rural cell. PCC chief Kamal Nath said that rural wing of women’s congress would be constituted before August 15. This was decided in a meeting with Women’s Congress and congress’ state chief Kamal Nath on Saturday. He said that women play very important role in elections and special focus should be laid on them in rural parts as well therefore forming a separate rural wing would be better.