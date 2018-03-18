BJP, Cong make poll strategy in Delhi CM meets central leaders

BHOPAL : Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party seem to be preparing their assembly election strategy in New Delhi. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met senior BJP leaders during his Delhi visit and discussed the strategy for upcoming assembly elections.

According to sources, Chouhan spoke to national organisational general secretary Ramlal, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar among others. BJP has to prepare its team for the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh as state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has almost stopped looking state affairs. New state in-charge and election in-charge have to be appointed.

There are speculations over removal of state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. Chief minister is in talks with party organisation leaders to ensure that Nandkumar continues as state president till assembly elections get over. Chouhan intends to appoint Tomar as state BJP president if Nandkumar is removed. The names of national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and water resources minister Narottam Mishra are also being considered as alternatives to Nandkumar. Chouhan has spoken with party’s central leaders on all these issues. It is considered that all decisions related to the state will be taken in April.

The state Congress leaders are also deliberating on assembly election strategy during ongoing national convention in Delhi. Several committees are being constituted in view of upcoming assembly elections. These committees will be headed by party leaders. Leaders like Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Kantilal Bhuria and Suresh Pachauri are likely to be assigned duties in these committees. Congress is preparing a formula under which its leaders will be given responsibility of an area, where they have strong influence, by constituting a committee. Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha has been given the responsibility to find out issues, which can be strongly raised against the government. Tankha would also be given the task of media management. Congress has almost decided that it will not project a CM candidate. Sources said this has annoyed MP Jyotiraditya Scindia as he is unhappy over Congress not projecting any of its leaders opposite chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the elections.