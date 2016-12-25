Bhumihar meet today

BHOPAL: The match-making convention of Bhumihar Brahmin Samaj would be held at park, near Patel Nagar, Sector-B on Sunday. On the occasion, a large number of members of the Samaj would be present. Pankaj Kumar, media in-charge of the Samaj said that “The meet will help people of the Samaj living in Bhopal interact with each other. Also, on the occasion, Bhojpuri singer Mithilesh Rai would perform.”
