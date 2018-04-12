Bhopal’s Preeti Nigam to showcase paintings at Art Vancouver 2018 

Bhopal: Preeti Nigam is the first female artist from MP to participate in art fair ‘Art Vancouver 2018,’ to be held in Canada from April 19 to 22. She will display her 20 acrylic works including abstracts and realistic at the fair. Also, one of her abstract works has been selected for the banner of the fair. In all 100 artists from around 100 countries will take part in one of the most popular art fairs of Canada.

Nigam who hails from Bhopal told Free Press over phone that she had filled an online form for participation in the art fair and had also attached one of her abstract work. Two months back, I got reply from the organiser of the fair informing that they have selected my work and also invited me for the fair, said the painter.

She said that the most important thing is that the abstract painting which depicts the beauty of Indian soil has been selected for the banner of the art fair. “Since I am representing India in the art fair, so, I have decided to display 20 acrylic works which showcase the Indian culture. Some works are realistic while some are abstract from, ” she said.

Elaborating further about her realistic work, Preeti said she hhas captured in her paintings a Kathakali dancer putting on make-up, a Kutch woman embroidering, a labour from Kolkata pulling a hand-cart and ‘Ganga Aarti’ of Varanasi. I have also painted make-up and dress up style of tribal men of MP, she added.

“I have prepared all these 20 works in one month i.e. in March. It was quite tough for me, but I managed to do it because I wanted to represent Indian culture through my works. I used to wake up early and start painting at 7.30am. I devoted 8 to 10 hours daily for this,” said the artist who is founder of Rangayan Art Gallery, Bhopal.

She informed that it is her first international art fair. Before that, she has done two international solo shows in London and Greece. “I am elated, and feeling honoured that I got chance to take part in such a prestigious art fair for the first time. Here, I will get a chance to meet many noted artists across the world and also to see their works. It’s a good exposure for me also. At the same time, I am bit nervous because I have to also give my best and prove myself,” she said.