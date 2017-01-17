Bhopal: YouTube channel of media students is smashing hit

BHOPAL: To learn the technical skills of film production, three media students launched a YouTube channel with the name ‘Made in Media’ in June 2016, with interviews and videos. Slowly, they started gaining popularity by interviewing famous personalities of cities and today they have in their credits interview of famous national and international personalities.

The three core members of the group Sweta Dutta, Sourabh Kumar and Sagar Anand wanted to learn the technical skills like camera handling, script writing, editing, etc. So they themselves began an interview series with name ‘Sakshatkar’. “We initially interviewed famous people of city like media professors, RJs, social activists, anchors and we got a good response from viewers. Slowly we shifted from just interviews to documentaries and videos. But now we are also interviewing national and international personalities”, said Sweta. MIM has interviewed Nobel Prize winner and Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi, actor Raza Murad and Super 30 Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar. “We interview them addressing issues which need attention. For example we interviewed Kailash Satyarthi on how to solve the problem of child labour, to Anand Kumar we talked about suicide and handling pressure faced by students, so that we can bring also bring awareness about these issues. We started to learn the technical skills but we have gained more than just technical knowledge”, added Sweta.

MIM also made a documentary on Bhopal Gas Tragedy ‘Pain still remains’ which has been shortlisted by Vigyan Parasahr for the 7th National Science Film Festival 2017 competition.

Sharing their experience Sagar said, “We work with freelancers. We share ideas and learn from them as well. This is how we have reached here. Because of this channel we got to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan, we were invited to Vidisha by Kailsh Satyarthi, we worked with the media team of Lokmanthan. Satyarthi spent more than one hour with us instead of the scheduled 30 minutes. He told us that he agreed to give this interview only because we are students. In fact many of the personalities agreed to give us interview because we are students.” MIM is on its way to interview Divyanka Tripathi, Ravish Kumar, Anjana Om Kashyap and others in coming time.