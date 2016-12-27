Bhopal: Youth tries to throw acid on girl, nabbed

BHOPAL: The police have arrested a miscreant who was threatening a 15-year-old girl that he will throw acid on her. The investigating officer informed that the culprit Javed alias Shahrukh aged 23 years resident of Talliya, was threatening the girl to accept his love proposal.The girl and her friend use to go to a coaching situated in Moti Mahal, the culprit regularly chase the girls and repeatedly ask to accept the proposal. Both the girls were the students of 10th standard. The culprit threatened the friend of the victim on mobile that on Monday, he will throw acid on the victim. The friend informed the incident to her friend, when they both were returning from the coaching, Javed followed them carrying acid in bottle. As soon as Javed reached near the girls, they both shouted. The people standing near by caught hold Javed and handed over to the police.

The police have registered the case under section 354-B, 294, 506 and under the POCSO act and have arrested Javed.