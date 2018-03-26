Bhopal: Youth swindles Rs 27 lakh from clerk, held; brother at large

Bhopal: Cybercrime cell of Madhya Pradesh police has nabbed a 22-year-old youth from Delhi on the charge of duping a clerk to the tune of Rs 27 lakh in the name of facilitating bonus on her matured insurance policy.

Police said that the main accused Rajiv Kumar was nabbed from Delhi after a complaint was lodged against him here. His brother, partner in crime is at large, police have announced reward on his arrest. The accused Rajiv Kumar told police that he used to work at a garment store. His father was suffering from respiratory disorder and for the treatment of which he needed money.

Kumar along with his elder brother Awdhesh would dupe victims in the name of providing bonus on their matured insurance police. The two posed themselves as agents or managers of insurance company and allured the people offering bonus under different schemes.

The accused used different bank accounts for collection of money from the victims. His brother Awdhesh used to arrange mobile SIM cards and bank accounts details. He is still at large and police have declared cash reward of Rs 10000 on information regarding his whereabouts.

Several bank accounts were used in the fraud by the two accused. The accused came into contact with the victim in the year March 2016 and duped the her for the three years. Police suspects that the two accused might have duped scores of people as they used to make call across the country to trap them and obtain money.