Bhopal: Youth jumps into lower lake, dies

Bhopal: A 28-year-old youth jumped to his death in lower lake, barely a stone’s throw away distance from Talaiya police station on Tuesday afternoon. A shopkeeper allegedly spotted the youth heading towards the lake and then jumping into it.

The shopkeeper alerted others and the youth was brought out and rushed to Hamidia hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Talaiya police reached the hospital and registered a case.

According to Talaiya police, the deceased was identified as Barelal who lived in Chandbad of Bajaria locality. Barelal reached Bhagwan Shah Road near Kali temple and jumped into the Lower Lake. Asif Khan, who owns a flower shop near the temple immediately jumped into the lake and brought Barelal out.

ASI Kewat said that reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained. His father Kanhaiyalal told police that Barelal was married and had a 5-year-old son. He left home stating that he was going to temple and later his officers informed him about the incident. Talaiya police have registered a case and started investigations.