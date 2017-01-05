Bhopal: Youth hit by bus dies during treatment

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old bike-borne youth, who was critically injured after being hit by a speeding bus in Chunna Bhatti area on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the Chunna Bhatti police sources, Braj Mohan, 24, son of Bihari Lal Namdev, a resident of Forest Colony in Kolar area was seriously injured in a road accident. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:30pm when the youth was heading toward Kolar Tiraha and near Suyash Hospital his bike was hit by a rashly driven school bus bearing registration number MP 04 H 7923.

The injured was then rushed to JP Hospital from where he was referred to Hamidia Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening. A case under section 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the errant school bus driver.