Bhopal: Youth Congress stages demo against poor law and order; cops use force

BHOPAL: The Youth Congress staged a demonstration and tried to lay a siege on the residence of the Home Minister here on Thursday to protest the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state”. Police opened water cannon on the protestors. Four policemen were injured in the melee that followed.

MLA Jeetu Patwari alleged that the police were unable to control crime in the state and in fact, policemen were themselves committing crimes, as is evident by the recent incident of cops raping tribal women in the Dhar district. DCC president PC Sharma, Youth Congress leaders Amit Sharma and Monu Saxena alleged that women were not safe even in the capital.

State Youth Congress president Kunal Choudhary alleged that the MSME minister Sanjay Pathak was involved in money laundering but the police were not taking any action against him. Instead, the honest and upright SP of Katni was shunted out. As the procession was making its way to the Home Minister’s residence, the police stopped them at a barricade near the Red Cross Hospital.