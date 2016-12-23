Bhopal: Youth booked for stalking, molesting minor girl student

BHOPAL: A minor school girl on Thursday lodged a complaint with Bag Sewania police against a youth who ha been stalking and molesting her for past one year on her way between house and school.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 354, 294 and 506 of the IPC and 7/8 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

According to police, 17-year-old victim girl, a student of Class 10, resides at Amrai village. In her complaint, she accused Sonu alias Arun who is a habitual criminal of the area and resides in the same locality where she lives along with her parents.

She said the accused was constantly stalking her from past one year on her way to school but she used to avoid him and didn’t inform her parents regarding the incident. However on Wednesday, when she was outside her house, Sonu came there and started molesting her and when she offered resistance, the accused threatened her to kill her. Police launched a hunt for the arrest of the accused.