Bhopal: Youth battles for life after suicide attempt, kin want case against girl’s family

Bhopal: A 29-year-old youth, who allegedly shot himself outside the residence of his female friend to “prove his love for her”, continues to battle for life on Wednesday. Atul Lokhande took the step as he wanted to marry his 27-year-old friend.

Lokhande, who is associated with Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), had gone to meet girl at her home on Tuesday evening, however, after an argument, the spurned lover allegedly shot himself on his temple in front of her house. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, his condition is stated to be critical.

Holding girl’s family responsible for the provoking Atul to take extreme step, Lokhande’s family has demanded police to book them for abetment to suicide. Police have not yet filed any case in this connection. According to superintendent of police (SP) South Rahul Kumar Lodha the man has committed suicide and any allegations of a foul play seem baseless as of now.

The girl, on Wednesday, while talking to media here claimed that Atul was building undue pressure on her to marrying him. She had rejected his proposals several times but Atul continued to harass her asking to marry him, which she continued to deny, the girl informed.

Girl used to ask Atul to work as he was unemployed, but he never showed any interest. The girl distanced herself from the man; however, he continued to stalk her. For past few months, Atul was continuously staking and harassing her to marry him. However, the boy’s family claimed that girl and the youth were in relationship for over 13 years until recently when she after getting selected in a bank had started avoiding him.

Atul’s elder brother Mukul claimed that the family was aware of their relationship and that she had been part of their family’s celebrations for years. Girl’s father also knew about their relation and he had never objected to it until she became a bank officer. Her father started forcing her to sever all ties with Atul, after she got a job in bank.

Since their relationship was not working, we had even asked girl’s father to tell her not to call or meet him but still she used to meet Atul. It was on Monday that he went to meet her and there after putting a Whattsapp status, he was either shot or was forced to shoot himself, said Atul’s brother.

Youth’s last FB post…

‘I will love you forever… Till I die and even after that…’

In a Facebook post by Atul before taking the extreme step he had claimed that his love for the girl was true and will remain immortal. He said that the woman’s father asked him to come to their house in Shivaji Nagar area and prove his love for his daughter. The post also mentioned the contact number of the girl’s father.

“Her father asked me to visit their home in the evening and kill myself to prove that I love her daughter. If I survived, he would let me marry her. I am at her residence; take me away from here (if I die). If I survive, I will come back on my own,” he said in a long message posted at 8.56 pm. “I won’t be able to live without you, therefore, I am going,” he added.

Atul further said: “Many people fall in love, but no one love you like I do… I can’t forget you…Truth is that I don’t want to forget you… Because you are mine. I will love you forever… Till I die and even after that… All lovers give their heart, but only I will give my life.”

He also posted nearly 40 photos of himself with the woman and claimed that they were in relationship for the last 13 years and had even got married .He went on to state that people like him (girl’s father), who discriminate among persons on the basis of religion and caste are responsible for the downfall of the country. “The more inter-caste and inter-religious marriages happen, the more powerful India will become,” he said further.