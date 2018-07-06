Bhopal: Young couple commit suicide, found hanging from tree

Bhopal: A 20-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in Mesrakala village on Thursday afternoon. The young couple, believed to be in love, used ropes to hang themselves from a tree under the limits of Bairasia police station.

According to Bairasia SHO SN Pandey, deceased have been identified as Neeraj Malwiya and Muskan Prajapati. The girl was resident of Amarpur village, while the boy lived in Mesrakal, where the two allegedly committed suicide.

Neeraj, before taking the extreme step, had sent a text message to his elder brother Dheeraj Singh Malwiya, at around 4 am. In the message he expressed his wish that if he died then his postmortem should not be conducted. He also sent a sent a photograph of himself asking his brother to hang it in their house after his demise.

The girl and the boy had left their respective homes on Wednesday night without informing anyone. Next morning, when their family realized that they were missing, searched was launched for them. Police said that the girl’s family had seen her last around 12 am, before she sneaked out of the house.

Later, Neeraj’ elder brother, who is a teacher, saw his message on the phone. In the message Neeraj had stated that he was in the field. He along with others came running to the farm where the duo was found hanging.

Police said the two were classmates till standard eight and were apparently in love. Their families might have not accepted their relationship this would have prompted the two to take the extreme step. Police have sent their bodies for postmortem, while their call records are being scanned.