Bhopal: Yoga, physical activities keep depression off

BHOPAL: Depression is not talked about much because it is considered a shame and a form of madness in some of its manifestations. The seriousness of the illness is not considered till it takes a dangerous turn. Some of them get into right direction in time while some cannot escape it and get anxiety attacks, try to harm themselves and even end up committing suicide. A few youngsters shared with Free Press how they felt and dealt with their depression and how they managed to get out of it.

Anshika Saxena (name changed), 24

“I had been getting these attacks since I was a kid. I used to hate myself and even harmed myself by cutting my arms, thighs. I knew this was wrong but I felt good, so I did it. Last year, I met someone who went through the same phase and he asked me to consult a psychologist. I went to Dr Vaibhav Dubey but I wasn’t comfortable. Then I went to Dr Ruma Bhattacharya but there too I did not get much help. In cases like ours, we want to get comfortable with whom we talk. I then went to a counsellor Mekhla Shrivastav at JP Hospital. I felt really comfortable and could talk to her without hesitation. There I was suggested to try yoga and exercise whenever I felt like harming myself. I am still following the suggestion and still connected with her. Yoga has really helped me in coping up with my anxiety disorder.”

Anuj Makhija (name changed), 26,

“I don’t remember when all this started but I remember that I frequently felt like killing myself, felt useless and often ended up harming myself. I went to Dr Vinay Mishra and he consulted me for a long time. During his sessions he suggested me to go for some physical activities to get rid of my anxiety. I joined a gym and physical exercises are a good way to get rid of frustration. I also tried yoga on the suggestion of a friend and it gave me mental peace. Now I go to gym also and do yoga too. I don’t go for regular consultations anymore. Whenever I need someone to talk to, I talk to my trusted friends and it is good to have people around whom you can talk to.”

Anshika and Anuj both suffered anxiety bouts and they both opted for yoga to get relief from this. Anvita Singh, yoga instructor, AIIMS, Bhopal said in the morning sessions of yoga many patients of depression come and found relief. “Yoga basically energises the body, mind and soul together. We don’t give them medicines and neither stop them from taking medicines prescribed by their physiatrists. Our sole motto is to provide relief to the patient, whichever way he/she gets. We give them certain asanas which avoid slow breathing exercises, as during these, the mind can ponder upon thoughts which trouble,” she said.

Surya Namaskar, Kashta Takshan (Chopping Wood Pose), Sinha Garjan (Lion Roaring pose), Nadishodhan Pranayam (alternate nostril breathing), Bhramari Pranayam (Bee breathing technique) etc are some of the asanas proved to have relieved patients of frustration, anger, agitation, anxiety, etc, she added.

Dr Ruma Bhattacharya, psychiatrist, suggested those who had understood and accepted that they were suffering from some mental illness had won half the battle and exercising or getting involved in some physical activity actually helped in getting rid of the frustration and anger without harming self. “I suggest my patients to go for any kind of physical activity only when I am sure enough that the person knows that harming one self is bad and has realised it and wants to get treated,” she said.